Botanic Gardens: Woman sexually assaulted in Belfast park
Police investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Belfast's Botanic Gardens have appealed for information.
It happened on Friday night between 22:30 BST and 23:00 BST.
Officers said she was helped by two women and a man who called a taxi for her and accompanied her to hospital.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed to those three people and the taxi driver to contact detectives as they may have "vital information" to help the investigation.