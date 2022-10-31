Magherafelt: Orange hall arson was hate crime
A fire which badly damaged an Orange hall in County Londonderry on Sunday was an arson attack, police have said.
The fire and rescue service was called to Ballynougher Orange Hall on Aghagaskin Road near Magherafelt at about 17:00 GMT.
Twenty-nine firefighters were involved in the three-hour operation.
Police said the incident was being treated as a hate crime and that those responsible forced their way in through the rear of the property.
Det Sgt Brian Reid said an accelerant was used to start the fire which left the building "extensively damaged".
"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Aghagaskin Road area on Sunday, or who captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist us with our investigation, to contact detectives at Cookstown," he said.
The DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said it was an "horrendous" attack.
"We need to see political leadership from other parties. There needs to be condemnation of this," he told BBC's Good Morning Ulster.
Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said the attack on the hall was a "disgraceful attack" that has "no place in society at all."