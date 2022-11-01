NI election: Chris Heaton-Harris to meet Stormont leaders
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to hold talks with the leaders of the main Stormont parties to discuss the "next steps" amid the political deadlock.
He has repeatedly said he will call an election, with the deadline for restoring power-sharing having passed.
But on Friday he decided not to set a date for the public to go to the polls.
Sinn Féin wants clarity about a vote, while the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said more talks were "pointless".
Devolved government in Northern Ireland has not functioned fully since February.
The DUP has blocked the restoration of power-sharing in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The political parties had expected the Northern Ireland secretary to announce on Friday when an election would take place.
But Mr Heaton-Harris declined to set a date and instead said that he would give more information this week.
After last Thursday's deadline for reforming a power-sharing executive was missed, an election must be held within 12 weeks.
Analysis: Hard to imagine a resolution
by Darran Marshall, BBC News NI political correspondent
Chris Heaton-Harris repeatedly made clear that if politicians missed Thursday night's deadline to restore the executive then it was his intention to trigger an election.
Then came Friday - he emerged on to a busy city centre street in Belfast and U-turned.
Now the leaders of the four parties entitled to sit in an executive will meet him.
Those talks are scheduled to last just half an hour each - it is hard to imagine that 30 minutes of talks will resolve much.
While the possibility of a pre-Christmas election remains, is the DUP going to suddenly change tact by removing its veto on power-sharing?
There's nothing to suggest that is the case.
If the Northern Ireland Office was hoping a late-night statement on Sunday would bring clarity to the situation, it was wrong.
It said these talks would be about the next steps, including budgets, how to protect public services and considering options on pay for MLAs.
Why would they need to tackle MLAs' pay if there was a possibility Stormont would be back in the short term?
Perhaps a clue that the government acknowledges the institutions are not returning any time soon.
On Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris will meet Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, and Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).
In a statement issued on Sunday night, he said he would "be outlining to the parties that the people of Northern Ireland deserve a strong and accountable government".
He added: "There are a number of things I could do, including taking action on MLA pay, which I know many people feel is deeply unfair while the assembly is unable to function fully.
"I am also concerned by the issues within the Stormont budget and will address these urgently with my officials and those from the Northern Ireland Civil Service."
BBC News NI understands that Mr Heaton-Harris does not intend to speak publicly after the talks, meaning people may have to wait until later this week for detail about his plans.
On Monday, Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy accused the DUP of creating a "political limbo" for Northern Ireland by "holding out and preventing us from forming an assembly".
Gordon Lyons of the DUP said his party would not change its stance until the UK government made changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He said that talk of an election was a "distraction from the real work that actually needs to be done".
The previous assembly election in May resulted in Sinn Féin winning the most seats for the first time.
That meant Ms O'Neill was entitled to the role of first minister.
The DUP was the second-biggest party but it refused to nominate a deputy first minister, meaning a ruling executive for Northern Ireland could not be formed.
In the run-up to that election the DUP withdrew Paul Givan from the first minister post in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules to ensure that goods can move freely across the Irish land border.
Unionist parties argue that the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland's place within the UK by effectively creating a trade border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.