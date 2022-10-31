Doctor accused of failings 'abandoned her duties'
A doctor accused of failings after the death of a young girl "abandoned her duties", a fitness to practise tribunal has been told.
The General Medical Council (GMC) say Dr Heather Steen acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death.
Claire died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.
A 2018 public inquiry concluded Claire died due to "negligent care" from an overdose of fluids and medication.
At the time of her death, Claire's parents were told a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain and that medics had done everything possible to save her.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) is considering the case against Dr Steen and has previously rejected two applications from her for voluntary erasure from the medical register, on health grounds.
The MPTS independently decides a doctor's fitness to practise.
The GMC, which brought the case to the MPTS, says Dr Steen withheld information in the immediate aftermath of Claire's death, and also at a meeting with Mr and Mrs Roberts in 2004 and at the first inquest into Claire's death in 2006.
Tom Forster KC, acting for the GMC, said it was "undoubtedly the position that Dr Steen has been a good doctor throughout her career".
Referring to testimonial letters written about Dr Steen by a number of former colleagues, the lawyer acknowledged she "has cited others to say very positive things" about her.
However, he added he was "very unhappy to say that I'm afraid on this particular occasion the weight of the evidence is that Dr Steen abandoned her duties as a doctor".
The lawyer told the inquiry "she abandoned them in 1996, motivated to cover up failings in care when it all happened on her watch and then controlled things thereafter".
Mr Foster KC said it was "very difficult to put any honest construction on that sort of behaviour".
In his closing submissions, a lawyer acting for Dr Steen, Kevin McCartney, said she had been "painted as an almost Machiavellian character who has sought to influence documents, sought to influence other doctors".
"There was reference to the closing of ranks of doctors and my submission is that really you should approach such general characterisation with some care, to look first of all to see whether the evidence actually supports the type of propositions that were being put forward this morning," he added.
The inquiry previously heard that Dr Steen will not be giving evidence in the case.
Inquiry chair, Sean Ell, said the inquiry had ruled "it would be inappropriate to draw an adverse inference for her not giving evidence, given the circumstances".
Doctor denies allegations
Mr McCartney also referred to Dr Steen's decision not to give evidence "for the reasons that the tribunal is aware of" and that the tribunal will have to "assess what weight is to be attached" to her witness statement.
The lawyer said there "was not that much that's in dispute in terms of the underlying facts".
He added that "it's the interpretation and what inferences that can be drawn from it that is really at play in the course of these proceedings".
Dr Steen denies allegations that she acted dishonestly and engaged in a cover-up.
The hearing continues.