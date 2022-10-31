Londonderry: Homes evacuated during Derry security alert
A number of people have had to leave their homes due to a security alert in Londonderry.
It followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the Glen Road area of the city shortly before 11:00 GMT on Monday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
The public have been advised to avoid the area.
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said the alert had caused major disruption.
Residents were "now being forced to make alternative arrangements with family or friends as this incident continues," he added.
"I hope this alert can be dealt with as quickly as possible to allow residents to return to their properties. No-one in the community needs or wants this type of disruption."