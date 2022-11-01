Portglenone manslaughter: Aaron Law dies after assault in village
Police have begun a manslaughter investigation following the death of a man after an assault in Portglenone, County Antrim.
Aaron Law, 34, from the Portglenone area, was found lying unconscious on Main Street at about 01:10 GMT on Sunday.
The father of two, who sustained a head injury, was taken to hospital, but has since since died.
A 41-year-old man was arrested, and remains in police custody.
PSNI Det Insp Michael Hawthorne said Mr Law was a "much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother".
"Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends," he added.
"I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street or in premises nearby prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may have captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with us."