Dunfield Terrace housing developers ordered to demolish site
The owners of an unfinished housing development in Londonderry have been ordered to demolish the site.
Dunfield Terrace in the Waterside was partially destroyed in a fire over the summer.
Previously, a residents group held a series of protests at the site over concerns about anti-social behaviour.
Derry City and Strabane District Council have given the owners of the site until early next year to remove the structures and hoardings.
Building work stopped at the Dunfield site more than three years ago.
The Dunfield Residents' Association, made up of local Waterside residents, had previously called for the derelict buildings to be demolished.
The group said they had been "inundated with complaints" about the "eyesore" by people living near the site.
The Dunfield Residents' Association claimed that the unfinished buildings were being used by vulnerable young people and adults for taking drugs before the fire in June.