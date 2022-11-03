PSNI chief sees 'no rise in threat' of loyalist violence

Chief Constable Simon ByrnePolicing Board
Chief Constable Simon Byrne acknowledged ongoing "tensions and palpable frustrations" among loyalists
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the police have "not to date seen any corroboration of a heightened threat of violence" from loyalist paramilitaries.

He was addressing a public meeting of the Policing Board in Belfast.

Mr Byrne was speaking after the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) last week appeared to place a question mark over the continuation of the 1994 ceasefires.

The chief constable also appealed for people to "calm the rhetoric".

Mr Byrne added: "We are far from complacent and we will continue to remain vigilant."

He acknowledged ongoing "tensions and palpable frustrations" among loyalists over the Brexit/Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements.

He said police had examined the LCC letter and are of the view there is nothing of a criminal nature contained within it.

The LCC letter was sent to the leaders of the four unionist parties and warned of "dire consequences" should joint London-Dublin rule be imposed in the continued absence of Stormont.

The Northern Ireland Office has stated joint authority is not under consideration.

