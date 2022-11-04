NI Assembly election will not be held in December
There will not be a Stormont assembly election in December, the Northern Ireland secretary has confirmed.
Chris Heaton-Harris had said he would call another poll after the deadline to restore power-sharing passed last week.
The law requires an election within 12 weeks of that 28 October deadline but it will not happen next month.
Devolved government has not functioned since February, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocking the formation of the ruling executive.
The party has taken that stance in its protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangement known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.
What has Chris Heaton-Harris said?
Early on Friday morning Mr Heaton-Harris said no election would "take place in December or ahead of the festive season".
He said that since the 28 October deadline he had listened to people's "sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time".
"Next week I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps," he added.
"My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government.
"My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland's people.
"I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living."
His comments come two days after Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker said a date for another Stormont election would be confirmed soon.
You can almost feel the collective sigh of relief.
The Northern Ireland secretary's decision to scrap his December election plan is an early Christmas present for the political parties.
They dreaded the prospect of going to the polls 10 days before Christmas in an election which was only ever going to deepen the political crisis.
But the U-turn by Chris Heaton-Harris has damaged his creditability and raised questions about how it was managed by the Northern Ireland Office.
Why is Stormont in crisis again?
The most recent assembly election in May resulted in Sinn Féin winning the most seats for the first time.
That meant Michelle O'Neill from that party was entitled to the role of first minister.
The DUP was the second-biggest party but it refused to nominate a deputy first minister, meaning a ruling executive for Northern Ireland could not be formed.
The DUP has refused to return to power-sharing at Stormont until the Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped or changed.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules to ensure that goods can move freely across the Irish land border after Brexit.
Unionist parties argue that it has undermined Northern Ireland's place within the UK by effectively creating a trade border with England, Scotland and Wales.
The UK wants a fundamental rewrite of the treaty while the EU believes sufficient "flexibilities" can be found within the existing text.
How have the parties reacted?
After the Northern Ireland secretary's announcement, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted that there should be a "razor sharp focus on getting a solution" to his party's concerns about the protocol.
We need a razor sharp focus on getting a solution, whether by negotiation or legislation. There is no solid basis for a fully functioning Stormont until NIP is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support. Progress in NI only made when unionists & nationalists are aboard https://t.co/6B8ftsRo50— Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) November 4, 2022
Sinn Féin assembly member John O'Dowd said the Northern Ireland secretary had "caused major problems" and "shown his inability to lead" by failing to call an election.
He described Mr Heaton-Harris's handling of the Stormont crisis as a "classic example of Tory chaos being imposed upon the people".
Alliance Party assembly member Eoin Tennyson said the decision not to call an election in December was the "correct move".
"During the time when people in Northern Ireland are really struggling, the last thing they want is squandering £6.5m [to run] an election, stroking our own egos and actually not solving any of the fundamental issues," he said.