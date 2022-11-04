Hollie Thomson: Man accused of murder granted bail
- Published
A man charged with murdering 28-year-old Hollie Thomson has been granted bail.
Ms Thomson, from the Greenan area of west Belfast, was found dead in a house on 11 September.
Lawyers for her partner, 31-year-old Chris Morelli from Willowvale Avenue, challenged the evidence to sustain a murder charge.
They argued a toxicology report would support their case that Ms Thomson died from a drug overdose.
Preliminary medical examinations identified suffocation and a fractured neck as a possible cause of death.
The High Court heard Ms Thomson had been at a social club with Mr Morelli on the night before she died.
When Ms Thomson's sister went to the defendant's home the following morning he was covered in blood from self-inflicted wounds and initially refused to answer questions, according to the prosecution.
Belfast Magistrates' Court previously heard Mr Morelli had attempted to take his own life shortly after Ms Thomson's death.
Mr Justice Fowler was told a toxicology report would be available at the end of November.
Despite acknowledging those results may raise questions about suffocation being a possible cause of death, the judge held there was currently a prima facie case against the accused.
He granted bail to Mr Morelli under strict conditions, including a ban on taking alcohol or non-prescription drugs.
Imposing an exclusion zone, Mr Justice Fowler ordered the defendant not to contact any members of Ms Thomson's family.