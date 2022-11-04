Altnagelvin Hospital: Man jailed after making Nazi salute
A man who made a Nazi salute and shouted a Nazi phrase in a Londonderry hospital has been jailed.
Anthony Martin Bradley, 47, of Melrose Terrace, Derry, admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour relating to incidents in June and September.
Sentencing him at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday, District Judge Barney McElholm told Bradley his behaviour was "absolutely appalling and disgraceful".
He jailed Bradley for seven months.
The court was told Bradley attended Altnagelvin Hospital on 16 September for treatment and brought alcohol with him.
When it was taken from him, he shouted racist abuse and made the Nazi salute before being escorted out of the hospital.
Police later found Bradley in the car park of a nearby supermarket. He admitted to being disorderly during police interview.
The court was also told of an incident on 20 June when police were called to Clooney Terrace where Bradley was sitting in the middle of the road.
He initially refused to cooperate with police, the court was told before later telling them his name was Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck.
Bradley also told police that he "was white and proud of it," the court heard.
The court was told when placed in a police cell van, Bradley kicked the door.
'Vile racist abuse'
A defence solicitor said both incidents had been caused by alcohol.
He said the court would be appalled by the facts but added Bradley had pleaded guilty.
It was to his client's credit that matters did not escalate into full scale violence, he added.
Judge McElholm told Bradley only an immediate custodial sentence could meet the seriousness of the offences.
He said Bradley had displayed "'absolutely appalling and disgraceful behaviour in front of children and sick people".