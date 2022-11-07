Ballynahinch: PSNI officer taken to hospital after being headbutted
- Published
A police officer has been treated in hospital after he was headbutted while making an arrest in Ballynahinch, County Down, on Sunday.
The officer suffered face and hand injuries, while two other officers were kicked.
A man in his 40s remains in custody following the incident which happened at about 15:00 GMT.
He had been detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.
It followed a report of a vehicle being driven without insurance in the Windmill Street and High Street areas.
The man has further been arrested on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police.
'Shouted and swore'
Police said the man was also reported to have shouted and sworn at the officers.
"I want to stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'," said PSNI Sgt Smyth.
Police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them.