Carers in NI are a 'forgotten army', charity says
Unpaid carers in Northern Ireland are suffering from "shocking levels of poor health", according to the charity Carers NI.
In a survey of more than 1,600 unpaid carers across Northern Ireland, more than a quarter of respondents described their mental health as bad or very bad.
One in five carers said the same about their physical health.
Many also complained of a lack of support from statutory agencies.
The survey also found some 40% had not had a break from caring during the previous year and 23% said support services in their area did not meet their needs.
'Paddle our own canoes'
Tracey Gililand, from Portadown, cares for her two disabled sons and said families like hers have been all but forgotten since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Carers are still having to ask for the full return of much-needed day care and respite services and it feels like we've been left to paddle our own canoes with no help," she said.
"We are the forgotten army who work 24/7, 365 days a year, in the background.
"No one knows our struggles, the many sleepless nights and exhaustion during the day. The impact on carers' mental health. The isolation that families like us experience that no one else sees," Ms Gililand explained.
The survey also found that carers' health is worsening due to the cost of living crisis, with nearly 70% reporting that rising bills had a negative impact on their physical or mental health.
Carers also described the experiences of depression, anxiety, stress and loneliness that are caused by their caring roles.
'Driving themselves into the ground'
David Humphries, from Carnmoney in County Antrim, provides unpaid care for his wife, who is living with multiple sclerosis.
Mr Humphries is retired and has arthritis, diabetes and mobility problems in one of his legs. He sometimes has to use a walking stick to get around.
"I receive absolutely no support services to help me look after her," he said.
"I've never been offered a care package and on the occasions that I've asked for help, nothing has changed.
"It's the usual story of staff shortages and lack of budget.
"I haven't heard from our social worker in five years and when I started the process of doing a carer's assessment, the pandemic began and put everything on hold. I haven't heard a word about it since."
Carers' champion
Carers NI said it has called for a legal right to social care support for all unpaid carers, the appointment of an independent carers' champion to advocate for carers to government, and wider transformation of the health system.
Craig Harrison from the charity said carers had been "driving themselves into the ground", and were physically exhausted and in a state of constant anxiety.
"We need the Stormont institutions restored so that long-promised reform of the social care system can finally be delivered," he added.
BBC News NI has approached the Department of Health for a response.