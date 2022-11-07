Belfast: Man dragged out of car and beaten in hijacking
A man has been dragged out of his car, hit on the head and left with injuries after a car hijacking in Belfast.
It happened on Rodney Parade, towards the Donegall Road, at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.
A woman reportedly stopped to ask him for directions and while he was speaking to her through the passenger window, a man opened his driver's side door and hit him on the head.
The driver was then pulled from his car by the man and hit on the face.
He was then left on the roadside as three people got into his silver Volkswagen Passat and drove off.
Police said he had possibly been hit with a metal object and his head was cut and bruised.
The stolen vehicle was recovered near Castleshane, County Monaghan, by An Garda Síochána (Irish police).
A man and woman were arrested by police in the Republic of Ireland on suspicion of public order offences.