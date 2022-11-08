Aidan O'Brien: Public inquiry into consultant urologist to begin
An inquiry into the clinical practice of a consultant at the Southern Trust is to begin its public hearing sessions on Tuesday.
The Urology Inquiry concerns the work of Aidan O'Brien at Craigavon Area Hospital.
The inquiry's chair, Christine Smith KC, said patients and families, "some of whom died, are at the heart of the work that the inquiry is undertaking".
The trust said it shared the "high level of concern" and would co-operate.
When announcing the inquiry in 2020, then-Health Minister Robin Swann said issues around the clinical practice of Aidan O'Brien were of the gravest concern.
Problems emerged when Mr O'Brien handed over his case files to the health trust as he prepared for retirement in 2020.
BBC News NI understands the treatment of two patients was incomplete and they still required surgery.
On further inspection, other issues emerged which eventually led to an in-depth investigation of the consultant urologist's work between January 2019 and June 2020.
More than 1,000 patients' records were recalled at the Southern Trust in October 2020.
Almost 300 were contacted, with dozens of cases given special attention.
Thorough investigation
Urology, the healthcare area Mr O'Brien worked in, deals with the urinary tract in both men and women and male genital organs.
Like other areas of Northern Ireland's healthcare system, it has extensive waiting lists.
While families have been interviewed in private, Tuesday's public hearings will include participation from witnesses including the Department of Health, the Southern Trust and Mr O'Brien.
Among the inquiry's remit is:
- To review the trust's handling of relevant complaints or concerns identified or received prior to May 2020
- To determine whether there were any related concerns or circumstances which should have alerted the Southern Trust to instigate an earlier and more thorough investigation
- To afford those patients affected and/or their immediate families an opportunity to report their experience to the inquiry
- To identify any learning points and make appropriate recommendations as to whether the framework for clinical and social care governance and its application are fit for purpose
When the inquiry was launched the trust said it shared the "high level of concern" and "would be fully cooperating with the inquiry process".
The General Medical Council, the healthcare regulator for medical professionals, is also involved.
The BBC understands there are questions over the private work Mr O'Brien was carrying out at home.
The culture of the health service has been under the microscope recently in the neurology inquiry and the ongoing Muckamore Abbey Hospital public inquiry.