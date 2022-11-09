University strikes: NI staff to take further action
- Published
Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) face three further days of strike action by some staff at the end of November.
The University and College Union (UCU), which represents lecturers and support staff, is taking the action over pay, working conditions and pensions.
Union members were previously out on strike for 10 days in February and March.
Staff at 70 UK universities plan to walk out on 24, 25 and 30 November.
That includes QUB and UU in Northern Ireland as well as the Open University.
Union members do not have to inform universities in advance if they will strike so it is not clear how many classes or lectures will be cancelled.
It is also not known exactly how many staff at QUB and UU will strike, but UCU is a union with hundreds of members at both universities.
In a statement, the UCU said the strikes would be "the biggest ever to hit UK universities" and could affect more than two million students.
The action by the union followed ballots of members in October.
In Northern Ireland, about 80% of UCU members voted for strike action in separate ballots over both pay and working conditions, and pensions, with a turnout of more than 50%.
The law in most of the UK states at least 50% of union members entitled to vote must do so for strike ballots to be valid, but that law does not apply in Northern Ireland.
The Universities and Colleges Employers' Association (UCEA), which represents university employers across the UK, had proposed a 3% pay increase for staff this academic year, with 9% for those on the lowest pay grades.
But the UCU said it wanted staff to receive a 12% pay rise, or retail price index (RPI), a measure of inflation, plus 2%.
'Dangerously high workloads'
It has called that "a meaningful pay rise to help staff deal with the cost-of-living crisis" and claimed that, overall, university staff pay has fallen in value by 25% since 2010 relative to RPI, due to a series of below inflation pay awards.
Additionally, the union has called on employers to address "dangerously high workloads" and scrap zero-hour contracts.
It also said, due to pension cuts, the average UCU member stood to lose 35% from their guaranteed future retirement income.
The UCU president, Dr Jo Grady, said action could still be avoided if employers made improved offers to staff.
"Vice-chancellors are choosing to pay themselves hundreds of thousands of pounds whilst forcing our members onto low paid and insecure contracts that leave some using foodbanks," she said.
"They choose to hold billions in surpluses whilst slashing staff pensions."
The dispute between the UCU and university employers is a long-running one, with previous strikes in 2019 and 2020.