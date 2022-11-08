Michael McGirr: Family appeal for help in Fermanagh search operation
The family of a man who went missing in County Fermanagh have appealed for help in the search operation.
Michael McGirr, known as Mac, was last seen off Car Island on lower Lough Erne on 29 October.
The Sheelin boat he was using was located the next day but the 32-year-old has not been found.
Mark McGirr, Michael's cousin, told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra: "We've had a large number of people out on a daily basis.
"I've never seen a community come together in such a way."
He said it was a large area to search and with the nature of the lough the same areas need to be covered repeatedly.
"Something will eventually appear. We just need someone to be in the right place at the right time to see that something," he said.
"It has been a real nice feeling seeing so many people out searching for Mac."
Michael McGirr had been due to pick up his friends at the Rossigh Jetty and when he did not arrive the alarm was raised.
The RNLI, Lough Neagh Rescue and Foyle Search and Rescue are among the organisations involved.
People have also joined the search using their own boats, kayaks, canoes and jet skis, as well as walking the shoreline of the lough.
'No happy ending'
In a statement, the McGirr family acknowledged "this story will have no happy ending".
"We are expecting the Lough to give up Mac any day now, according to those who have experience and expertise of searches like this," the statement continued.
"We need people standing on the shorelines keeping watch over the water, we need people walking the shorelines, we need people in boats out on the lough.
"Hopefully it doesn't need to be said that every single person should prioritise their own safety, and take no risks on water or land.
"We are not giving up until we bring him home."
Anyone who is in the area and notices anything suspicious in the water or along the shore of Lough Erne has been urged to contact the police.