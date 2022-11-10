Londonderry: Man jailed for inappropriately touching McDonald's worker
A man who inappropriately touched a staff member at a fast food restaurant in Londonderry has been jailed.
Duane Francis Gérard Farry, 33, from Ashfield Gardens in Fintona, County Tyrone, admitted a series of charges that occurred on 27 August this year.
The court heard police were called to a report of a female staff member being touched inappropriately by a drunken male at McDonald's on the Strand Road.
Police attended the scene and spoke to Farry who became "confrontational".
The court heard that Farry lashed out at police and attempted to bite officers, with one of them injuring his knee.
The female employee said she was cleaning in the restaurant when she was approached by the defendant who grabbed her by the waist and pulled her against him.
The incident was captured on CCTV, with the defendant claiming that he was "tickling" the woman.
Defence counsel Joe McCann said it was "an unsavoury incident" and that his client apologised for the incident and accepted it never should have happened.
He said the woman was entitled to do her job "with dignity and respect".
Farry was jailed for four months and ordered to pay the woman £400 in compensation.