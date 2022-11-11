High temperatures: NI experiences warmest November night on record
- Published
A new provisional record minimum high temperature for November has been set in Northern Ireland.
Previously the record stood at 13.9C in Armagh on 21 November 1947.
However, overnight on Friday the lowest temperature recorded was 14.5C at Magilligan in Co. Londonderry.
A few other places beat the previous record too, at Killowen in County Down, Stormont Castle in Belfast and again at Armagh.
The Met Office said the temperature consistently remained above 13.9C at Magilligan for the 24-hour period from 09:00 GMT on 10 November to 09:00 on 11 November.
After a very mild night across the UK, we have recorded provisional new highest minimum temperature records for November in both Northern Ireland and Scotland (two places) 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 11, 2022
Here are the new provisional records...👇 pic.twitter.com/1E2G81S3Uo
Average November minimum temperatures are around three or four degrees Celsius at this time of year, so the new numbers are well over 10 degrees warmer than it should be.
This followed on from a very mild day on Thursday and on Friday temperatures are expected to peak close to 18C, more typical of late summer.
Temperatures for the most part have been above average for November so far, and at their lowest were still close to average for a time earlier this week at 10 or 11 degrees, although most days have seen at least one location with highs of 13 to 15C.
Low pressure in the Atlantic has led to south or southwesterly winds which are currently bringing very mild air sweeping in all the way from the Azores and temperatures have been on the rise again.
Thursday saw highs up to 16 degrees, 17C at Eglinton and in Belfast, values you would normally expect in June or September, although cloud and brisk southwesterlies tempered the feel somewhat.
While temperatures will come down a degree of so through the weekend, they will still be well above the seasonal average but will start to drop closer to the average early next week which will feel much cooler than it currently does.