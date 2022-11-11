Natasha Melendez: John Scott denies murder in Lisburn
A 34-year-old man is to stand trial for the murder of a mother of four in Lisburn over two-and-a-half years ago.
John David Gary Scott has pleaded not guilty to the the murder of Natasha Melendez.
Ms Melendez, who was 32 and originally from Venezuela, was attacked on 22 March 2020 and died of her injuries on 1 April that year.
Mr Scott has also denied three assaults on Ms Melendez.
Mr Scott, whose address was previously given as Finch Gardens in Lisburn, appeared at Belfast Crown Court by videolink from Maghaberry Prison on Friday.
He denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on Ms Melendez with intent in February 2020 and causing her actual bodily harm in December 2019 and February 2020.
A defence barrister told the court that it had been accepted by Mr Scott that he did hit Ms Melendez but said there was "a question of time... the gap between that and her death".
When asked what progress was being made in the case, the lawyer told the judge that the defence team was seeking expert reports, including a pathology report.
The judge said he would review the case on 17 February 2023, when it is anticipated that a date for the trial will be set.
He said he wanted to have a trial date set for the middle of next year, adding that "by the summer it will be three years on from the death of Ms Melendez".