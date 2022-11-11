Jaxon McVey: Baby boy's death was foreseeable and preventable, coroner rules
The death of a baby boy after failings at the Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn was foreseeable and preventable, a coroner has ruled.
Christine McCleery's son Jaxon McVey was stillborn at the Royal Victoria Hospital in March 2017 after she was transferred from Lagan Valley Hospital.
She had developed a serious complication known as shoulder dystocia.
That results in the baby becoming stuck during the final stages of labour.
The coroner listed a number of failings by Lagan Valley Hospital, including a failure to correctly record Ms McCleery's height, which lead to her body mass index (BMI) being measured incorrectly.
That could have meant that she may have not been suitable to give birth in a midwife-led unit.
The coroner told the court that had Ms McCleery's BMI been measured correctly it would have resulted in a different outcome.
The coroner also said Ms McCleery was not given sufficient information to make an informed, clinically-appropriate decision about her care.
The coroner also concluded the number of staff at Lagan Valley Hospital was not sufficient to assist with complications.
'Huge catalogue of errors'
Ms McCleery said the verdict was "bittersweet".
"We now know we haven't been going out of our minds for almost six years," she said.
"When we process it I imagine we will be content with what we heard today.
"It's been really about getting that validation and confirmation that we have been right along.
"There were so many appointments that this could have been corrected and these risks could have been identified.
"It was just like a huge catalogue of errors."
Ms McCleery said she hoped her verdict in her case would prevent other babies being put at risk.