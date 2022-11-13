Major incident declared on Saturday by Northern Health Trust

Emergency department sign and ambulanceGetty Images
More than eight patients have had to wait 12 hours or longer for treatment
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent

The Northern Health Trust declared a major incident on Saturday night, BBC News NI understands.

A major incident means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.

Senior trust executives took the decision after the emergency department at Antrim Area Hospital reached full capacity.

The Northern Trust used social media to appeal to the public "not to attend under any circumstances. "

Declaring a major incident is rare and a sign the hospital is under extreme pressure.

Under such circumstances there is a call out for staff to come into work.

Ambulances were also redirected to use other hospitals.

Senior doctors and trust directors are meeting to discuss further contingency plans.

The Northern Trust has been contacted for further information.

A potential major incident was declared at Antrim Area Hospital in February but was stood down after several hours.

On Sunday morning the trust said the emergency department remained under extreme pressure and asked people only to attend if their condition was life-threatening or urgent.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Alliance Party assembly member for East Antrim, Danny Donnelly, said urgent action was needed to prevent a major incident happening again.

More on this story

Related Topics