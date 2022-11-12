Belfast: Man arrested after two bus inspectors assaulted
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two bus inspectors were assaulted in Belfast on Friday night.
The incident happened after a man was not allowed to board a bus in Donegall Square West at about 21:30 GMT.
One of the inspectors was punched and a man reportedly attempted to bite the other.
Another man, in his 30s, was also assaulted during the incident and taken to hospital for treatment of a head injury.
The attacker made off towards Bedford Street.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and obstructing police and remains in police custody.