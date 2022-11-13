Lough Erne: Police called to 'large incident' in Fermanagh
Police are at the scene of a large-scale altercation in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
The incident is understood to have taken place at the Lough Erne resort.
Ambulances and paramedics are also in attendance.
Officers were alerted to the incident when they were called to the area following reports of a disturbance on Sunday afternoon.
One Twitter user said guests had been unable to check in for a time. The resort has been contacted for comment.
@BBCNewsNI five ambulances and numerous PSNI cars at Lough Erne Resort. Can’t get booked in due to ‘political’ event. pic.twitter.com/avsGdKNRxM— ANTHRAXLOLLY (@anthraxlolly) November 13, 2022
