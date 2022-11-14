Londonderry: Police treat Grafton Street house fire as arson
- Published
A fire at a house in Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday is being treated as arson, police have said.
The fire and rescue service was called to the house at Grafton Street, at about 00:10 GMT.
Police believe the fire was started after petrol was poured through the letterbox of the house.
It spread to other parts of the property before being brought under control by firefighters. There are no reports of any injuries.
"Given the fact that this is a densely populated area, the risk of the fire spreading to neighbouring properties could not be ruled out, and as such, this was a very reckless act which could have resulted in serious consequences," PSNI Insp Gahan said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.