Special schools in Northern Ireland may close during nurses' strike
- Published
Some special schools in Northern Ireland may have to consider closing in the event of strike action by nurses.
That's according to updated guidance on school closures from the Department of Education (DE).
But the department has asked special school principals "to consider the risks associated with closing a school entirely" in the event of a strike.
Nurses across the UK recently voted to strike over pay with action expected to start by the end of the year.
It will be the first time a UK-wide walkout has been staged by Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in its 106-year history.
The union said its members would continue to provide urgent and emergency care, but the action is likely to affect routine services.
'Unprecedented action'
In Northern Ireland, nurses are yet to receive a pay award because of the collapse of the Executive.
RCN members in Northern Ireland previously took strike action in 2019 and 2020 over pay and staffing levels.
At the time, that meant that some special schools had to close as they could not provide medical cover for some pupils.
Nurses work in some special schools which have pupils with profound disabilities or life-limiting conditions.
In updated guidance to schools on exceptional school closures and remote learning, DE has included a section called Special Schools closure in event of Nurses Industrial Action.
The department said that was in light of "unprecedented industrial action by nursing staff which took place in December 2019 and January 2020 which led to a decision by some special schools to close".
"The department would encourage all special school principals to consider the risks associated with closing a school entirely and the impact on the teaching and learning of those children who do not require critical specialist nursing support," it said.
"Where the proportion of pupils requiring critical specialist nursing support is small, exceptional closures may not be appropriate."
But if a principal and school governors decide their school should be closed due to the strike, they have to apply to the department.
"The department will then consider the request in light of the evidence provided," said the updated guidance.
Severe weather
A principal and board of governors can also decide to close a school to pupils for a number of other reasons including:
- Severe weather
- Flooding
- Electricity failure
However, they are meant to seek DE approval if they close a school for any reason.
Some special schools in Northern Ireland were affected by strike action by Unite members earlier this year.
One, Glenveagh Special School in south Belfast, was closed to pupils for a number of weeks as a large number of classroom assistants at the school were taking part in the action.