Belfast: Taxi driver threatened with handgun
- Published
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a taxi driver was threatened with a handgun in Belfast in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The taxi driver picked up the man on the Albertbridge Road shortly after 02:00 GMT.
As the vehicle travelled through the city, the driver was threatened with a handgun and ordered to hand over money.
The driver alerted police on Ormeau Avenue and, when approached, the man ran off.
An officer chased the man and also had the gun pointed at him.
The man was arrested a short time later when he was found hiding in a garden near Maryville Street.
The police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.