Autumn Statement: NI heating oil payment to double from £100 to £200
A government payment to home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland is to be doubled from £100 to £200, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.
The measure was announced in Mr Hunt's Autumn Statement.
When the £100 was originally announced in September it was criticised by Northern Ireland politicians for not being generous enough.
Oil is the main fuel used by households in Northern Ireland.
The chancellor also told the House of Commons that Northern Ireland will receive an additional £650m for public services.
However, that is likely to be spread over a number of years.
Stormont is currently facing a £650m overspend in this year's budget.
It is not yet clear how the chancellor's statement will affect that overspend.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to make a statement on Stormont's budget next week.