Children in Need: Northern Ireland stars gather for appeal night
Children in Need and Pudsey are preparing for a marathon day of fundraising for disadvantaged children and young people across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Presenter Holly Hamilton said she was thrilled to be taking part in this year's event in Northern Ireland and urged people to donate.
The Great SPOTacular appeal airs on BBC One from 19:00 GMT on Friday.
Last year's appeal raised almost £40m across the UK.
Children in Need, which supports hundreds of projects in Northern Ireland, is best known for its appeal night which was first broadcast in November 1980.
This year it will be hosted by Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford from London, with Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton presenting updates from Northern Ireland.
The pair will also front an hour-long highlights show on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer at 11:00 on Sunday 20 November.
"It's always great to be working with Holly and I am looking forward to meeting some of the many people who have been busy fundraising," said Connor Phillips.
"Let's make it the best one yet."
Radio Ulster will also be joining in the fundraising fun. Hugo Duncan will present a special programme from the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn from 13:30 on Friday.
In Northern Ireland the appeal has currently issued 152 grants to projects to a value of more than £8.5m.
Further information on BBC Children in Need and how to get involved can be found here.