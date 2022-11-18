Christmas: Translink to run late night bus and rail services
Translink is to operate additional late night bus and rail services and more stops in the run up to Christmas.
Starting on Friday 2 December, some services will run until midnight and others until 01:00 GMT.
The taxi shortage and lack of public transport has reportedly put people off going out, due to difficulty in securing a lift home.
Last year, one firm said it had been "absolutely slaughtered with work due to a shortage of drivers."
Taxi firms have also blamed difficulties faced by drivers wanting to enter the profession, including licencing and insurance costs.
Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, chief executive of Translink, Chris Conway, said he recognised the "issues and challenges" surrounding late night transport.
"We will be running services up to midnight across our Goldline and rail network and also our Foyle metro network," he said.
"We will also be running services on our Belfast metro network to 1am and also on the 212 service from Belfast to Londonderry as well.
"It is really important that people come out and use those services because that will help gauge demand and look at what we can do to build that going forward."
He said information is on the Translink website and more details of services, including maps, will be on the website next week.
'Public funding crisis'
Mr Conway added that there was a "funding crisis" and that there was a possibility that public transport services could be affected next year because of this.
"There are no night-time services across cities that pay for themselves, these require public funding to make them work," he said.
"We have to address this overall funding issue with regards to budget next year including public transport."
One of the recommendations in a report from Free the Night, which campaigns to improve nightlife, said there should be "better and extended public transport".
The report said that public transport should reflect the fact that some pubs and clubs can now stay open to 03:00 at weekends.