Strabane security alert: 'Loud bang' heard in Mount Carmel Heights
Children have been unable to go to school in the Mount Carmel Heights of Strabane, in County Tyrone, due to a security alert, an SDLP MLA has said.
Police are at the scene after reports a loud bang was heard overnight.
The road into the Mount Carmel Heights area has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Residents have not been evacuated from their homes, police said, but hundreds of families are facing disruption, local politician Daniel McCrossan said.
"People this morning who will be attempting to go to work, to take their children to school, will not be able to leave this area," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Given where the police are investigating, the road is blocked off both ways. This is a major, major inconvenience for people but I have been told by the PSNI that this is a very serious situation."
Mr McCrossan said he had heard the bang overnight and was also contacted by a number of constituents.
"It was very clear something wasn't right," he said.
"The closer people lived to Mount Carmel Heights the more evidence there was that's where it seemed to be coming from."