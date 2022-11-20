Cost of living: Christmas lights to turn off earlier in Derry and Strabane
- Published
One council in Northern Ireland has decided to switch its Christmas light decorations off early during the cost-of-living crisis.
Derry City and Strabane District Council told BBC News NI the Christmas lights would be switched off at midnight each night "where technically possible".
A spokesperson said the move would save energy and keep costs down.
No other council in Northern Ireland has opted to make a similar change.
Mayor Sandra Duffy said that at a time when many families are cutting back, the council also needed to do its part.
"We are so delighted to have a full Christmas programme on offer across the council area again this year after the Covid pandemic impacted previous years," Ms Duffy told BBC News NI.
"But to have our Christmas lights running until the early hours of the morning when not many people would see them just doesn't make sense.
"I think at a time when so many people are struggling financially and cutting down, it is only right we at the council also cut back."
The move comes as the council faces "significant financial challenges" as it moves towards setting rates for next year.
Last month, it projected additional costs of more than £1.5m to cover soaring energy costs.
The council had estimated that an extra £980,000 would be needed to fund electricity, gas and oil for its nine leisure centres.
A finance working group has been established at council level "where elected members are examining all budgets in detail and reviewing all possible saving opportunities".
Independent unionist councillor Graham Warke said the decision was a necessary one and that families would still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy all the Christmas decorations and lights.
Mr Warke said the move would not dampen any Christmas spirit in the district and the city would look amazing in the run up to Christmas.
What are the other councils doing about Christmas lights?
A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said the council remained "committed to the delivery of Christmas switch-on events and town centre lighting across the borough".
"We believe this is important for the quality of life of our residents but also to support businesses and tourism sectors by attracting visitors to our town centres, bringing positive economic benefits," they added.
Ards and North Down Borough Council said there would be no changes to the running of its Christmas lights and said Christmas events would proceed as planned.
A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said Christmas lights would "operate under normal switch-on times across the borough".
They added the council conducted an efficiencies review relating to timers for lights - however they said the "implementation of these proposals was deemed not cost effective".
Belfast City Council said there were "no plans at present to reduce the timing or quantity of Christmas illuminations in the city centre".
A spokesperson said that in line with efforts to reduce the council's carbon footprint, this year's festive programme would include "elements such as a sustainable wrapping station and gift bank".
Causeway Coast and Glens Council said its Christmas events were "proceeding as previously agreed".
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it was "currently reviewing all aspects of expenditure, including its Christmas programme".
They said this was "in light of immediate financial pressures and the increase in cost of living".
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have cancelled their annual Christmas parade with some councillors expressing their disappointment. They have yet to repsond to the BBC in relation to Christmas lights.
Mid Ulster District Council said it had no plans to make any cut backs to its Christmas lighting schemes.
It said its lighting was concentrated within the main civic spaces and retail core of town centres "for maximum effect at minimal cost".
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said all of its lighting had been changed to LED in recent years to reduce electricity costs.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said it had no plans to scale back on its display of Christmas trees and lights or make changes to the operation of its lights.
The council said it approved funding to support a wide range of local community groups, charities, sports groups and development associations to deliver Christmas events across the district.