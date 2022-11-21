Human trafficking: PSNI raid 27 brothels and arrest two people
Police in Northern Ireland have raided 27 brothels in what has been described as the biggest operation against human trafficking they have carried out to date.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it has been investigating an organised crime group behind the trafficking of people into both Northern Ireland and the Republic.
Most of the victims are from Brazil.
A 63-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have been arrested.
The man, arrested in Pomeroy, County Tyrone, and woman, arrested in Newry, County Down, are in custody on suspicion of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering.
The brothels raided were in:
- Newry, County Down
- Armagh, County Armagh
- Londonderry, County Londonderry
- Coleraine, County Londonderry
- Belfast, County Antrim
- Ballymena, County Antrim
- Portrush, County Antrim
- Aughnacloy, County Tyrone
- Dungannon, County Tyrone
- Omagh, County Tyrone
- Cookstown, County Tyrone
PSNI Det Ch Supt Andy Hill, head of the Organised Crime Branch, said police believe that the victims were targeted because of their "immigration status and lack of English language, which makes them vulnerable and susceptible to exploitation".
"This is so typical of what human traffickers do," he said.
"They rely on the fact that victims are unable or afraid to speak out.
"They prey on vulnerable people, control everything in their lives and make vast amounts of money from exploiting them," he added.
PSNI detectives from the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit were supported by more than 150 officers from across the organisation.
They were investigating an organised crime group, which has been trafficking people throughout Northern Ireland for sexual exploitation.
The investigation, dubbed Operation Liverless, was supported by partners in An Garda Síochána (Irish police), Home Office Immigration Enforcement, The National Crime Agency (NCA) and Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Liam Harrison, from the NCA's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, said modern slavery and human trafficking were "often hidden in plain sight".
"The solution requires collective efforts, and I'm appealing to anyone who has information or concerns that someone is being controlled to please do the right thing and speak up," Det Ch Supt Hill said.
"Your call could end the misery of a victim living right next door," he added.