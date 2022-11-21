East Belfast UVF: Four appear in court after gun and pipe bomb seizures
Four men have been charged with various weapons and explosive offences after a pre-planned police operation targeting the East Belfast UVF on Friday night.
The operation involved searches of three residential properties and one business premises in the lower Newtownards Road area.
Officers recovered eight handguns and three pipe bombs.
They also seized two vehicles, an assortment of ammunition, balaclavas and UVF flags.
William Baker, 51, of Belvoir Street; his 47-year-old brother Robin Baker, of the same address; Bryce Pounder, 34, from the Newtownards Road; and Noel Bambrick, 49, of Connswater Grove, all appeared in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
All four face charges of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and in suspicious circumstances.
The two brothers and Mr Pounder are further accused of having explosives with intent to endanger life.
The court heard that intelligence-led searches were carried out against the activities of the East Belfast UVF.
The was told that six handguns, assorted ammunition tied up in socks, two pipe bombs, two smoke bombs and a box with magnets that could be attached to the underside of a vehicle were found in a property.
The court was told some items were found under the stairs, while others were discovered in a void in the living room behind plasterboard and covered by a poster.
A PSNI officer told the court that during police interview, William Baker claimed he had been given a bag of items to hold onto as a favour after problems with a neighbour holding all-night parties was resolved.
He said he assumed the men were in the UVF and that he was being asked to store the items in return for his neighbour's parties being stopped.
The court heard there was no threat or duress but his counsel told the court: "He thought if he didn't comply he'd be killed."
A police officer said the seized items were "a considerable loss for the organisation".
The court was told that Robin Baker was interviewed by police four times, in which he replied "no comment" and told police he knew nothing about the items found in his home.
His counsel described the defendant as a "vulnerable person".
'Menacing individual'
In separate searches at Mr Pounder's apartment, police recovered a pipe bomb, handgun, silencer and assorted ammunition, the court was told.
Some of the material was found in a school bag and a holdall under the bed.
A police officer told the court Mr Pounder was not at his home at the time of the search and was arrested at another property where the PSNI believe he was hiding to evade arrest.
The court was told that during police interview Mr Pounder said he had amassed a £1,800 drug debt.
He said he was then approached by a "menacing individual" and asked to collect items, and told if he complied the "slate would be wiped clean".
The court was told the defendant said he opened the bags and knew what the handgun was because he is a former rifleman with a regiment in Yorkshire.
Mr Bambrick faces a further charge of possessing articles for use in terrorism in connection with a hoax explosive device and balaclavas allegedly found at his home.
He said items found - including a gun, jumpers with a UVF insignia and UVF flags - were used in commemorative events.
The court was told the defendant is a former member of the Royal Irish Regiment.
The court heard police also found what they believed to be an improvised explosive device at the scene, and bomb disposal officers attended.
It was later declared an elaborate hoax.
The defendants all denied being members of the UVF.
District Judge Mark McGarrity refused bail applications mounted by the brothers and Mr Pounder.
All four men were remanded in custody, to appear again next month.