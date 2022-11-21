Strabane: Fifth man arrested over attempted murder of police
- Published
A fifth man has been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane, County Tyrone on Thursday evening.
The 38-year-old was arrested on Monday under the Terrorism Act and remains in custody,
A search was also carried out in the Coalisland area.
The officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle. Neither was injured.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) previously arrested four men aged 38, 36. 36, and 28 who have since been released following questioning.