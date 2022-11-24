Stormont budget: Update expected from NI secretary
- Published
The secretary of state for Northern Ireland is expected to give an update on Stormont's finances later.
Chris Heaton-Harris is listed to make a written statement to the House of Commons on Thursday.
Stormont departments are on course to overspend by £660m this financial year, equivalent to almost 5% of the budget.
The Executive had not agreed a budget when the DUP withdrew from the first minister's role in February in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Departments have been operating without proper budgets since the start of the financial year in April.
An independent watchdog has said the lack of a budget has contributed to a significant potential overspend.
Departments had initially been able to operate without a formal budget because of what is known as the vote on account.
It is a legal mechanism which allows the spending of money in the first few months of a financial year before full budget legislation is passed.
It authorises spending equal to 45% of the allocation for the previous year.
In August, that 45% limit was being approached so a senior civil servant took control of Stormont's finances.
Neil Gibson, the senior official at the Department of Finance, has been using emergency powers to release cash to departments.
Section 59 of the Northern Ireland Act allows Mr Gibson to use money, equivalent to up to 95% of last year's budget, "for such services and purposes" as he directs.
If a Northern Ireland budget was not passed at Westminster, Mr Gibson would ultimately have to impose in-year cuts of least 5% across the public service.
The independent Fiscal Council said the Stormont overspend was mostly due to the unavoidable impact of inflation and pay pressures.
However, spending control arrangements in the absence of ministers seem to be making the situation worse, it added.
Earlier this month, the secretary of state said the findings of the Fiscal Council were "alarming" and he would be working with the Northern Ireland Civil Service to "work through the next steps needed on the NI budget".