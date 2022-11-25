Waringstown: Man in his 60s dies after being hit by lorry
A man in his 60s has died after being knocked down by a lorry in Waringstown, County Down.
It happened in the Moss View area of the village at about 17:45 GMT on Thursday evening.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the incident, but the man died at the scene.
Moss View, which was closed for several hours on Thursday evening, has since reopened.
Police have asked for anyone with information to contact them.