Hunter McGleenon: Sharyar Ali murder sentence referred to appeal court
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has referred the sentence of a man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby to the Court of Appeal.
Sharyar Ali, 34, was told he will spend at least 13 years in prison after admitting to killing Hunter McGleenon in Keady, County Armagh, in 2019.
Medical evidence confirmed the baby had 19 instances of head and neck trauma.
The PPS said it was appealing the sentence on the grounds that it is unduly lenient.
An unduly lenient sentence refers to one that falls outside the range of sentences a judge could reasonably impose after considering all relevant factors and sentencing guidelines.
A PPS spokesperson said while sentencing is a matter for the judiciary, its director has the power to refer sentences they consider to fall under this category.
"After careful consideration of the sentence handed down in the case of Sharyar Ali for the murder of baby Hunter McGleenon, we have determined that there is sufficient basis to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal and have lodged the relevant application," it said.