Strabane bomb: Seventh man arrested over police attack

Army technical officers at the scene
The attack is being treated as attempted murder

A seventh man has been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The two officers escaped injury when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on 17 November.

The New IRA has taken responsibility for the attack, a newspaper says.

On Saturday, police said they had arrested a 58-year-old man in the Strabane area under the Terrorism Act and a property was also searched.

Six other men arrested as part of the investigation have all been released.

