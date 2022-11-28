West Belfast: Man taken to hospital after masked men burgle home
A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following an aggravated burglary in west Belfast on Saturday evening.
Police were alerted to the incident just before 20:00 GMT after three masked men, including one armed with a knife, entered a house in Sliabh Dubh View.
The men stole a red Volkswagen Golf.
One man was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and aggravated burglary but has since been released on bail.
Police are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.