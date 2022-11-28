NI Civil Service will 'do what we can', says Jayne Brady
- Published
Decisions in Northern Ireland should be made by elected representatives, not civil servants, the head of the civil service has said.
Jayne Brady told BBC News NI that they were in a "very difficult position" with "real challenges" ahead.
"We will do what we can with the powers we have," she added.
"We will follow the rule of law, the legal indications from executive bills and the budget bills and we will move them forward."
It's the first in-depth interview Ms Brady has given since taking over the role 14 months ago.
She said Northern Ireland was faced with "complex and challenging... inescapable pressures" that have been exasperated by the lack of a functioning executive.
'The middle of a crisis'
Northern Ireland has been without a government since February as the DUP has refused to return to power-sharing due to ongoing concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Following the departure of caretaker ministers on 28 October, the nine government departments in Northern Ireland are now controlled by senior officials known as permanent secretaries.
New legislation to extend the time period for parties to return to power-sharing government has been introduced at Westminster.
The bill also gives permanent secretaries greater decision-making powers, though Ms Brady said it should be politicians, not civil servants, who are in charge.
"The right position for Northern Ireland is to have those that are democratically elected and accountable."
Ms Brady warned they are "in the middle of a crisis" and dealing with a "very difficult financial position at the moment".
She said future financial decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, adding "none of them will be easy".
"I want to be really clear, the remit of our budget is significantly constrained," she said.
Discussing former ministers' overspend, she said it was not her position to appoint any responsibility or blame.
"I don't think it's going to help anyone at home if I'm sitting being frustrated, what I have to be is hopeful and energetic," she added.