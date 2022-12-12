Bank clerk who stole over £91k from pensioner spared jail
- Published
A County Tyrone bank clerk who stole between £91,000 and £172,000 from a 90-year-old customer's account has been given a suspended sentence.
Aisling Conway, of Cavanoneill Road, Pomeroy, admitted multiple counts of theft, fraud by abuse of position and converting criminal property.
The 38-year-old committed the offences between 2016 and 2019. She spent the stolen money on gambling.
A restriction on naming Conway was removed by a judge on Monday.
A prosecuting barrister told Dungannon Crown Court the funds were stolen from the elderly victim, who was no longer physically able to attend the bank.
In May 2019, a family member became concerned at the victim's account transactions and when discussing this at the bank Conway was tearful and accepted taking the money, which led to enquiries as to how much was stolen.
A figure of £70,000 was initially suggested and the bank began an investigation, with which Conway cooperated and estimated she had taken in the region of £40,000.
She did this when the customer asked - for example - to withdraw £500, she would process the transaction as £1,000, pocketing the extra and knowing the receipt would not be checked.
In addition, Conway admitted taking cash directly from the customer's account and forging her signature.
A defence barrister told the court his client had fully cooperated with both the bank and police investigations and accepted her guilt from the outset.
He said his client had endured several years of significant stresses and became addicted to online gambling.
The defence urged the court to show leniency, taking into consideration her guilty pleas and remorse.
'Double breach of trust'
Judge Brian Sherrard described Conway's offending as a "double breach of trust" with both the customer and bank suffering.
He said: "You developed an online gambling disorder in 2015 and progressed to servicing that by stealing money from an elderly customer of the bank where you were employed.
"When concerns were raised you contacted the family and attempted to resolve these, but they insisted the bank was alerted, which led to the police investigation.
"It became clear the thefts amounted to anything between £91,000 and £172,000... I am mindful of other stressors in your life over the period of offending but these certainly do not excuse your behaviour."
He imposed a sentence of 22 months imprisonment, but said due to her "exceptional circumstances" he would suspend this for three years.
In addition, Conway was ordered to pay £20,000 to the bank, who reimbursed the victim in full.
A reporting ban preventing Conway being identified was previously granted due to mental health issues.
However, that was removed at the end of the case.