Ask for Angela safety scheme rolled out in Northern Ireland
- Published
A safety campaign that allows people feeling unsafe on a night out to discreetly signal they need help is being rolled out across Northern Ireland.
It works by encouraging anyone who feels at risk to ask staff in bars, pubs and clubs to Ask for Angela.
The phrase notifies bar staff to situations and allows them to step in.
More than 100 venues across Northern Ireland have signed up to the scheme which is being launched on Friday.
"It is a simple, yet effective, initiative that allows those who may find themselves in a vulnerable situation with a quick and discreet way to access the help they need," Det Supt Lindsay Fisher said.
That help can include taking them to a safe place, reuniting them with a friend, getting them a taxi, calling venue security or the police.
The PSNI is providing bar staff in Northern Ireland with specific training and working in partnership with a range of organisations including Hospitality Ulster (HU), the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.
"Everyone should be free to meet and enjoy what our industry has to offer without concern for their safety, and we will continue as an industry in our efforts to ensure this is the case," Joel Neill of HU said.
He added: "We encourage all hospitality businesses to sign up to 'Ask for Angela' and ask their staff to complete the excellent and easy-to-use training pack, in the event that it is able to help someone in need."
The roll out in Northern Ireland has been timed to coincide with the busy festive period but the scheme will continue to run beyond Christmas.
Posters advertising the venture will be on display in participating venues and will also feature on social media.
The scheme was originally launched by Lincolnshire County Council in 2016 and has been adopted across the UK.
Both Queen's and Ulster University have also signed up to support the scheme, registering the licensed venues across their campuses.
A map of participating venues in Northern Ireland is now online on the PSNI website.
Police also plan to increase targeted patrols over the festive season.
Det Supt Fisher said those patrols will be "proactively looking out for predatory behaviours and safeguarding anyone who may be presenting as vulnerable".
Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: "The hotel sector greatly values its reputation as a safe and secure setting for guests.
"The industry sees this campaign as an innovative and positive way of addressing any issues that may arise while offering reassurance for those who may find themselves in a vulnerable position.
"Hotels and the wider hospitality industry have come together and will benefit from the training and support that the Police Service have provided coming into the busy Christmas period."