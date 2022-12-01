Newry: Man dead following shooting in Ardcarn Park
- Published
A man has died following a shooting in Newry.
It happened at Ardcarn Park on Thursday evening.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police have said.
Ardcarn Park is closed to motorists and pedestrians.
SDLP councillor for the area Michael Savage condemned what he called "a reckless act that resulted in the death of a person".
"This was a horrendous act on the streets of out city," Mr Savage said.
"It happened at around 6 o'clock when people would have been about, families would have been about.
"My thoughts are with the family of the deceased man and I wish to offer them my condolences.
"My thoughts are also with the people of Ardcarn."
Mr Savage said he received assurances that PSNI patrols would be set up in the area in the coming days to allay resident's fears.
"Violence like this is terrible at any time but particularly so coming in the mouth of Christmas and I would appeal for anyone with any information whatsoever to come forward."