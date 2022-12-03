Newry murder: Mark Lovell, 58, shot dead outside home

Police and the forensics at the scene in NewryPacemaker
Police say the 58-year-old victim crashed his car into a nearby property after the attack

The 58-year-old man who was shot dead in Newry on Thursday evening was Mark Lovell, the police have confirmed.

Mr Lovell was shot a number of times at close range outside his home in Ardcarn Park. He died at the scene.

Police said one line of inquiry is that the shooting was part of a cross-border crime feud, possibly involving drugs.

On Friday, Supt Norman Haslett described the murder as a "brutal and a senseless attack on a defenceless man".

Supt Norman Haslett says the "level of violence used was reprehensible"

He said the victim, who was a husband and father, crashed his car into a nearby property after the attack.

Politicians have condemned the attack and urged anyone with any information to get in contact with the police.

