Maghera: Eddie Deighan, 50, killed as tractor and car collide
The man who died following a two-vehicle collision in Maghera on Thursday afternoon was Eddie Deighan, police have said.
Mr Deighan, who was from the Maghera area, was involved in a collision between a car and a tractor on the Moneysharvan Road.
The 50 year old, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police want anyone who saw the crash, or captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to get in touch with them.