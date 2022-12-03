Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in County Armagh on Friday night.
Police were called to Obins Street in Portadown shortly after 21:15 GMT.
The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has since been released on bail.
Police have said their inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing.
They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage to contact them.