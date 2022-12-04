Londonderry: Man held over device left outside police station
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a viable device was left outside a police station in the Waterside area of Londonderry.
A delivery driver had been forced at gunpoint to drive the device to Waterside police station on Sunday 20 November.
Police had initially described it as "an elaborate hoax".
The 28-year-old man was arrested in the Claudy area on Sunday.
He was detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.
Police said the suspicious object was placed in the delivery driver's car in the Currynierin area of the city before he was forced to drive the 2.5 miles (4km) to the police station. He was then able to raise the alarm.
They have renewed their appeal for information about the incident.
The man who was arrested has also been held on suspicion of kidnapping and possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that is believed to have happened in Claudy on 10 November.
Police said they understand a man was threatened with a firearm and taken from premises on Main Street by two masked men on 10 November.