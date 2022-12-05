Nichola Mallon: Former minister takes business lobby role
- Published
Former infrastructure minister, Nicola Mallon, has been appointed to a job with Logistics UK, a business group which represents the freight industry.
Mrs Mallon, who was also the Social Democratic and Labour Party's (SDLP) deputy leader, lost her assembly seat in May's Stormont election.
In October, she indicated she was "done with politics" and would not run in any further elections.
Her new role at Logistics UK is head of trade and devolved policy.
Mrs Mallon said she was delighted to be taking up the post.
"First day in the job and it's all go," she tweeted.
Politician lobbyists
Mrs Mallon's predecessor in Northern Ireland, Seamus Leheny, has taken up a new job as chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA).
Mr Leheny was a high-profile spokesperson for the logistics sector during the Brexit negotiations and their aftermath.
NIFHA chairwoman Hazel Bell said: "Seamus is well-known through his work with government on key economic issues for Northern Ireland.
"He played an integral role in representing Northern Ireland's interests in the Northern Ireland Protocol and Brexit negotiations as part of NI Business Brexit Working Group.
"The experience he will bring to the housing sector will be invaluable, as we work to see progress on key issues such as the Housing Supply Strategy."
Mrs Mallon is now the second former Stormont minister to take on a business lobbying role.
The former finance minister, Simon Hamilton, is the chief executive of Belfast Chamber of Commerce.