Door-to-door sales: Young people in Belfast 'exploited'
Undercover footage obtained by BBC Spotlight indicates that young workers for a door-to-door sales company in Belfast are being exploited, it has been claimed.
The company is part of a UK-wide network, where workers face long hours and no guaranteed income.
One said they earned less than 80p an hour over the course of three months.
A barrister who viewed the footage said that those in the Belfast office appeared to be treated like employees.
If that were the case, it would mean they would be entitled to minimum wage, the barrister added.
The companies in question have insisted they were satisfied their workers were genuinely self-employed.
'I was in so much debt'
Evidence gathered through secret filming, as well as interviews with former workers from within the network, revealed young people were clocking up around 70 hours a week in the 100% commission-based role of door-to-door sales agent.
One worker, who was filmed by an undercover BBC journalist posing as a new recruit for Belfast-based Savage Marketing, said there was one week in which they earned £70.
Based on their typical working week - that works out at just over £1 an hour.
The undercover journalist, Finn Purdy, worked a total of 10 days for Savage Marketing.
He was paid £200 by company owner Courtney Savage upon leaving - despite having made no sales.
Spotlight heard from 19-year-old Rhíannon Gribbon, who had worked for Ms Savage earlier in the year, and she claimed there was at least one week when she earned nothing.
She told the programme she struggled financially and ended up in debt as a result of her time with the company.
"I was in so much debt. I'm still in debt," she said.
"I had to get a credit card but I can't afford to pay it off. I just racked up the debt. And I was in debt to my family, my friends because I was always having to get a lend of money."
She said on a paid mandatory work trip to London she couldn't cover the basics.
"I couldn't even afford to eat when I was over there, couldn't afford to buy nothing.
"I've never been in that position where I've had to count pound coins in my purse to get a loaf in the shop."
'Taking advantage'
Labour peer and employment barrister Lord Hendy KC reviewed Spotlight's undercover evidence from Savage Marketing - an offshoot of another direct sales company called PAMB NI, which operates out of the same Belfast office.
He said workers were being told they were self-employed, but in his view, their employment status appeared to be different.
"It looks as if they're being taken advantage of," he said.
"They're being told that they're one status, they're being told that there's a career progression, that they're going to be entitled to high earnings whereas the reality is probably very different.
"I can't say that definitively, but it looks like exploitation to me. Particularly bearing in mind the youth of a lot of these people."
Lord Hendy said the evidence indicated Savage Marketing exercised such control over its workers that they appeared in practice to be treated like employees.
They were assigned specific "territories" or places to work, they were told to work set hours; they were told exactly what to say when pitching to customers, they were provided with bibs to wear and they were provided with training and the promise of career progression.
'Untrue complaints'
According to Lord Hendy, these were all "features of control", which were suggestive of the workers being employees.
He said if those working for the direct sales companies were to be deemed employees, they would be entitled to minimum wage and a whole host of other employment rights, like sick pay, maternity pay, holiday pay and overtime.
Ms Savage said she was "hurt and upset by the untrue complaints" about her business.
She said she did not agree that those working with her company were "exploited or badly treated", and that the company was "clear with candidates about the role, their self-employed status, and how they get paid".
On the issue of "control", she pointed out that when the BBC's undercover journalist informed her on a bank holiday that he would not be attending work, she did not object - evidence of which she provided in screengrabs of text messages.
It is possible to make good money in this role, and some agents progress through a five-stage management programme, which leads to the opening of their own direct sales office.
However, other former workers from within the same network of companies also said they ended up in debt.
Jessica O'Neill, who worked for the now dissolved Canterbury-based Glow 360, said she earned a total of £600 in the three months she worked for the company - roughly less than 80p an hour.
"When I finally left I had a lot of debt to pay off. I think about £1,000 worth of, like, rent and then other things on top of that," she said.
James Nangle, who worked for Kyanite Evolution, which now trades as Wild Innovate, said he earned so little, he was just days away from bankruptcy.
"It was constantly shoring up my living costs with credit cards," he said.
"By the end of the five-and-a-half months that I worked there I was in nearly six grand's worth of debt. And if it wasn't for the grace of my mother bailing me out from her savings I would have had debt collectors knocking on my door within a couple of days."
'I had to eat dog food'
Harry Askham, who worked for the same company, described forfeits for agents who performed poorly.
He said: "Whoever made the least money in the office was made to eat raw eggs.
"Or sometimes you'd even eat ghost chillies. There was one time I had to eat dog food and I said to myself, 'I'm never going to finish last again'.
"But looking back on it, that's not something you get to do to your staff at all.
"It's not something I would even wish on my worst enemy to eat dog food because as you can imagine, it tastes awful."
The companies are part of a wider network that operates underneath the global direct sales outsourcing organisation Credico.
Its clients include BT, energy providers and charities, and it contracts the companies underneath it to send young workers door-to-door to make sales.
BT, on whose behalf workers for Belfast-based PAMB NI sold broadband, told the BBC that it had suspended all activity with the marketing company and that it was reviewing its relationship with Credico on the back of the investigation.
Credico says it is confident that its wider network practises genuine self-employment as it says the offices do not exert control over the agents.
The company says they are not required to work at certain locations or for certain amounts of time.
It also told the programme that the agents are informed about their employment status in plain language and that they are free to stop working at any time - which they would not be able to do as employees.
The owners of the four direct sales companies identified in the programme rejected the allegations made against them and, like Credico, insisted the self-employed status was clear and that their agents were free to leave whenever they choose.
